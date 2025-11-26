Tragic End in UP Jail: Inmate's Alleged Suicide

A suspected gangster from Ghazipur district, Uttar Pradesh, identified as Ajit Rawat, was found dead in an alleged suicide at Mau district jail on Wednesday.

Authorities report that Rawat, implicated under the Gangsters Act and in a theft case, was discovered hanging by a 'gamcha' from a water pipe.

Law enforcement and forensic personnel were swiftly dispatched to the scene, with the deceased's body being sent for post-mortem amidst ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)