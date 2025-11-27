Left Menu

Coup Unfolds in Guinea-Bissau Amid Election Tensions

A military coup has occurred in Guinea-Bissau as army officers overthrew President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, suspended the electoral process, and imposed a curfew. The move comes amidst allegations of political manipulation and drug trafficking interference, with tensions heightening following gunfire in the capital, Bissau. Portugal urges a return to normalcy.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, military officers announced a coup in Guinea-Bissau, disrupting the planned announcement of presidential election results. President Umaro Sissoco Embalo has reportedly been deposed and tensions escalate in the West African nation.

Spokesperson Diniz N'Tchama declared the military's takeover on state television, citing efforts to counter alleged corrupt influences by politicians and drug traffickers attempting to manipulate the election. The formation of 'The High Military Command for the Restoration of Order' intends to maintain control until further notice.

Gunfire erupted in the capital, Bissau, adding to the unfolding chaos as it reverberated near major government buildings. International reactions include calls for calm and continuity, notably from former colonial power Portugal, while concerns about democratic processes intensify.

