National Guard Ambush Near White House Sparks Chaos and Lockdown

Two National Guard soldiers came under a targeted attack near the White House on Wednesday, prompting a swift response from law enforcement agencies. The suspect, who was injured during the encounter, is now in custody, raising questions about the motive behind the assault.

The incident occurred near the bustling area of Farragut Square, sending pedestrians scrambling for safety. Witnesses described chaotic scenes as gunfire erupted, leaving the two Guard members critically wounded and sparking a temporary lockdown as authorities secured the location.

President Donald Trump, remote in Florida, condemned the attack and praised the National Guard's response. The motive remains unclear, but officials believe the shooter acted alone. Additional National Guard troops are being deployed to Washington as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)