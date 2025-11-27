Left Menu

National Guard Ambush Near White House Sparks Chaos and Lockdown

Two National Guard soldiers were ambushed and shot near the White House in a targeted attack. The suspect was apprehended after a shootout with law enforcement. The incident prompted a lockdown and raised concerns over safety and motives, while President Trump was in Florida at the time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 04:21 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 04:21 IST
National Guard Ambush Near White House Sparks Chaos and Lockdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two National Guard soldiers came under a targeted attack near the White House on Wednesday, prompting a swift response from law enforcement agencies. The suspect, who was injured during the encounter, is now in custody, raising questions about the motive behind the assault.

The incident occurred near the bustling area of Farragut Square, sending pedestrians scrambling for safety. Witnesses described chaotic scenes as gunfire erupted, leaving the two Guard members critically wounded and sparking a temporary lockdown as authorities secured the location.

President Donald Trump, remote in Florida, condemned the attack and praised the National Guard's response. The motive remains unclear, but officials believe the shooter acted alone. Additional National Guard troops are being deployed to Washington as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Cautionary Call to Japan on Taiwan Tensions

Trump's Cautionary Call to Japan on Taiwan Tensions

 Global
2
New Zealand Business Optimism Soars to 11-Year High

New Zealand Business Optimism Soars to 11-Year High

 Australia
3
Chip Titans Clash: Intel Denies Trade Secret Allegations

Chip Titans Clash: Intel Denies Trade Secret Allegations

 Taiwan
4
New Zealand's Housing Market: From Bullish Boon to Bust

New Zealand's Housing Market: From Bullish Boon to Bust

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025