World in Flux: From Brazilian Shipwrecks to Global Political Tensions

Brazil is facing environmental scrutiny as federal prosecutors in Para state demand the removal of the Haidar ship's wreck, entangled in Brazil's cattle trade history. The shipwreck, which occurred a decade ago, continues to pose significant environmental risks with its residues impacting the ecosystem.

Tragedy struck in Hong Kong as a deadly fire engulfed high-rise buildings, leaving 36 dead and nearly 300 missing. The blaze, the deadliest in decades, tore through residences, leaving rescue teams scrambling amidst desperate onlookers.

Political unrest continues in Guinea-Bissau, where army officers claim to have seized power before election results could be announced. This move disrupts the nation's electoral process, raising concerns from regional and international observers over the military coup's implications.

