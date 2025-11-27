Left Menu

Brazen Shooting Near White House Targets National Guard

Two West Virginia National Guard members were critically injured in a targeted shooting near the White House. The event has intensified discussions about the presence of the military in Washington, D.C. President Trump has vowed the shooter will face severe consequences. Investigations into the motive continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-11-2025 05:29 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 05:29 IST
Brazen Shooting Near White House Targets National Guard
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a shocking incident near the White House, two members of the West Virginia National Guard were shot on Wednesday in an act of violence described by the Washington mayor as a targeted attack. The incident left both members in critical condition, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement and military officials.

Following the attack, President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of an additional 500 National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., underscoring the growing tension and controversy surrounding the military's role in the capital. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear as investigations continue, with FBI Director Kash Patel and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser leading the response efforts.

The presence of National Guard troops in Washington has been a contentious issue, sparking debates over the Trump administration's strategy to address what has been labeled a rampant crime situation. As officials work to piece together the details of the shooting, the incident has raised questions about security and public safety in the nation's capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Cautionary Call to Japan on Taiwan Tensions

Trump's Cautionary Call to Japan on Taiwan Tensions

 Global
2
New Zealand Business Optimism Soars to 11-Year High

New Zealand Business Optimism Soars to 11-Year High

 Australia
3
Chip Titans Clash: Intel Denies Trade Secret Allegations

Chip Titans Clash: Intel Denies Trade Secret Allegations

 Taiwan
4
New Zealand's Housing Market: From Bullish Boon to Bust

New Zealand's Housing Market: From Bullish Boon to Bust

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025