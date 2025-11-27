Terror Near the White House: Targeted Ambush on National Guard Causes Stir

Two National Guard soldiers were shot and critically injured on Wednesday during a targeted ambush near the White House, officials confirmed. The suspect, identified as Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, has been taken into custody with gunshot wounds.

The attack, described as an act of terrorism, took place as soldiers patrolled downtown Washington. Lakanwal came to the U.S. under a Biden administration program for resettling Afghans who assisted the U.S. military.

The incident has stirred contentious discussions on immigration, with former President Trump calling it an act of terrorism and questioning Biden-era immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)