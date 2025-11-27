Left Menu

Brazen Shooting of National Guard Near White House Sparks Tensions

Two National Guard members were shot near the White House in a targeted attack just before Thanksgiving, intensifying scrutiny on military deployment in cities. A suspect, an Afghan national from the Operation Allies Welcome program, is in custody. The incident has reignited debates over the military's domestic role and refugee vetting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-11-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 10:41 IST
Brazen Shooting of National Guard Near White House Sparks Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a shocking incident just blocks from the White House, two West Virginia National Guard members were shot in what was described as a targeted attack. The violence unfolded on the eve of Thanksgiving, raising familiar questions about the deployment of troops in the nation's capital.

The suspect, identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national who entered the U.S. through the Operation Allies Welcome program, is in custody. Officials are investigating his background amid controversy over refugee vetting processes.

The shooting, which saw immediate and intense law enforcement response, has stirred political tensions with renewed criticism from former President Trump regarding refugee admissions. The affected National Guard members remain hospitalized in critical condition.

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu's Youngest Deputy CM Celebrates Birthday with a Call for Rain Relief

Tamil Nadu's Youngest Deputy CM Celebrates Birthday with a Call for Rain Rel...

 India
2
Sensex and Nifty Reach New Heights Amid Global Optimism

Sensex and Nifty Reach New Heights Amid Global Optimism

 India
3
Tragedy and Negligence: Hong Kong Fire Claims 44 Lives

Tragedy and Negligence: Hong Kong Fire Claims 44 Lives

 Global
4
Walking the Tightrope: Rachel Reeves and the Gendered Lens of Politics

Walking the Tightrope: Rachel Reeves and the Gendered Lens of Politics

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025