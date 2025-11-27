Brazen Shooting of National Guard Near White House Sparks Tensions

In a shocking incident just blocks from the White House, two West Virginia National Guard members were shot in what was described as a targeted attack. The violence unfolded on the eve of Thanksgiving, raising familiar questions about the deployment of troops in the nation's capital.

The suspect, identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national who entered the U.S. through the Operation Allies Welcome program, is in custody. Officials are investigating his background amid controversy over refugee vetting processes.

The shooting, which saw immediate and intense law enforcement response, has stirred political tensions with renewed criticism from former President Trump regarding refugee admissions. The affected National Guard members remain hospitalized in critical condition.