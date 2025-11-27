New Zealand Navy's Bold Strait Transit Challenges China, Ensures Maritime Freedom

Earlier this month, New Zealand's navy ship HMNZS Aotearoa took a bold step by transiting through the Taiwan Strait, a waterway laden with geopolitical tensions. According to Defence Minister Judith Collins, the move adhered to the principles of international law, emphasizing freedom of navigation.

A source revealed that the ship's passage was under surveillance by Chinese military forces, including simulated attacks by Chinese jets. However, Collins refrained from commenting on any specific Chinese actions, focusing instead on the legal grounding of the transit under the United Nations Convention of the Law of the Sea.

The event, not previously reported, highlights New Zealand's occasional engagements in the region, often attracting reactions from China, which claims jurisdiction over the strait. New Zealand maintains unofficial ties with Taiwan, acting as a democratic ally in a volatile geopolitical landscape.

