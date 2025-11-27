Dramatic Escape: KAAPA Case Accused Evades Arrest
In Aryancode, a KAAPA case accused clashed with police using a billhook when they attempted to arrest him. Exiled under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Act, he had violated the order. The SHO fired at him, prompting his escape, though uninjured, he remains at large.
A KAAPA case accused narrowly escaped arrest on Thursday after an altercation with police near his residence in Aryancode. According to officials, he attacked the officers with a billhook when they tried to apprehend him at around 9 am.
The accused had previously been exiled from the district on October 15 for violating the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act of 2007. Despite the order, he returned home, prompting law enforcement to take action.
In an attempt to disarm the situation, the SHO of the Aryancode police station fired at the accused. Although he managed to evade capture and remains at large, he was uninjured. Police are continuing their search for him.
