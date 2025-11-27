Bridging Forces: Civil-Military Integration for Future Leaders

The Indian Army's Shivneri Brigade, in partnership with a local administrative training institute, has launched the second 'Civil-Military Fusion Training Capsule' for Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) probationers, officials reported on Thursday.

This week-long training aims to bolster coordination and interoperability between civil administration and the armed forces in tackling emerging security and governance challenges. A total of 144 probationers, including 108 men and 36 women, are participating in the programme, they said.

The training, conducted under the Army's Southern Command, is designed to educate future civil servants on the Army's structure and its supportive role in national sovereignty, disaster relief, and internal security. Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth praised the initiative for setting a standard in collaborative leadership and underscored its significance in strengthening civil-military relations in India.

