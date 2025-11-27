South Korea Sanctions Individuals and Entities Over Online Crimes

In a decisive move against cybercrimes, South Korea has announced sanctions against 15 individuals and 132 entities. These sanctions include those affiliated with the notorious Prince Group, which has been implicated in online criminal activities throughout Southeast Asia.

The South Korean government's statement on Thursday signals a strong stance on curbing digital offenses in the region. The sanctions aim to disrupt the operations of these individuals and organizations, which have been engaging in unlawful online practices.

This development highlights the ongoing challenges nations face in tackling cybercrimes, emphasizing the need for robust international cooperation and enforcement to address these threats effectively.

