South Korea Sanctions Individuals and Entities Over Online Crimes

South Korea has announced new sanctions targeting 15 individuals and 132 entities, including connections with the Prince Group, for their involvement in online crimes across Southeast Asia, as stated by the government on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 27-11-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 12:45 IST
  • South Korea

In a decisive move against cybercrimes, South Korea has announced sanctions against 15 individuals and 132 entities. These sanctions include those affiliated with the notorious Prince Group, which has been implicated in online criminal activities throughout Southeast Asia.

The South Korean government's statement on Thursday signals a strong stance on curbing digital offenses in the region. The sanctions aim to disrupt the operations of these individuals and organizations, which have been engaging in unlawful online practices.

This development highlights the ongoing challenges nations face in tackling cybercrimes, emphasizing the need for robust international cooperation and enforcement to address these threats effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

