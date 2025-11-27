Russian Hacker Arrested in Poland Over IT Breach

A Russian citizen suspected of hacking into the IT systems of Polish companies has been arrested in Krakow, according to Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski. This arrest marks a significant step in Poland's increased scrutiny of potential Russian cyber threats following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The suspect allegedly breached the security of these companies to gain unauthorized access to confidential databases. However, the specific nature of these databases remains undisclosed. Polish authorities have escalated their monitoring of Russian activities amid a series of cyberattacks, arson incidents, and acts of sabotage linked to the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia has consistently denied allegations of such activities and accuses Poland of harboring 'Russophobia.' The situation highlights ongoing tensions and the delicate nature of relationships between European nations and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)