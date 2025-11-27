Left Menu

Myanmar's Pre-Election Amnesty: Families Reunite Outside Insein Prison

Myanmar's military rulers granted mass amnesty to over 3,000 prisoners and dropped charges against 5,580 others ahead of elections. Families greeted released prisoners outside Insein Prison. Critics argue the elections lack fairness, with most National League for Democracy leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi, still detained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 27-11-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 13:17 IST
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Excitement unfolded as families eagerly greeted relatives freed from Myanmar's Insein Prison on Thursday. This followed a sweeping amnesty by military leaders, aimed at preparing for next month's elections.

Buses transporting released prisoners were met outside the Yangon prison gates by awaiting families and friends. The military administration reported amnesty for over 3,000 political prisoners and charge dismissals for over 5,000 more, intending to facilitate electoral participation.

However, the release did not extend to former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, detained since the 2021 military coup. The election's fairness remains in doubt, given the absence of free media and the imprisonment of many opposition figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

