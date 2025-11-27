Left Menu

Una's Legal Clampdown: Dispelling Chaos After Lalsingi Shootout

Following a fatal shooting in Una's Lalsingi area, officials vow to maintain district peace, emphasizing strict penalties for illegal activities. The Una Deputy Commissioner extended the deadline for weapons surrender, citing compliance concerns. BJP MLA blamed the state government for deteriorating law and order in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The shooting incident at Lalsingi, near Una, has stirred political and administrative responses. A hotel shooting last week left one dead and two injured, and now, Una Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal vows to enforce peace, warning of severe consequences for illegal behaviors.

BJP MLA Satpal Singh Satti accused the district administration and Congress leaders of weakening law enforcement, claiming shootouts and ransom demands have escalated due to governmental negligence. The MLA alleged the recent shootout was spurred by internal conflicts over money among Congress leaders.

In response, the Deputy Commissioner extended the deadline for surrendering licensed weapons under Section 163 of the BNSS. The extension intends to accommodate absent license holders. Authorities assure compliant custody for all surrendered firearms, except for individuals with significant, immediate threats to personal safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

