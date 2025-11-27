Left Menu

Real Estate Rumble: Businessman Alleges Assault in Mumbai

A businessman, Nishit Patel, has accused a municipal official and others of assault in a monetary dispute tied to a real estate project in Mumbai. Patel, a British national, claims officials lured investors with false promises. The police have begun an inquiry but haven't filed a formal report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 18:14 IST
  • India

Nishit Patel, a 53-year-old businessman, has lodged a serious allegation with the Mumbai Police, claiming he was assaulted over a monetary disagreement concerning a real estate project.

The incident reportedly occurred on October 4, but despite the complaint being filed earlier this month, no formal First Information Report (FIR) has been registered, although police have launched an inquiry.

Patel, a London-born British national with an Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card, stated he had known the BMC official since 2019. The official was engaged in a Bandra housing project, attracting investment from high-profile individuals by promising rapid property value increases. Patel claims the official blamed him when investors sought refunds and alleges he was beaten and extorted for Rs 60 crore on October 4. The property cell is investigating the matter.

