NATO Expansion: A Thorn in Russia-Ukraine Relations
Russia views Ukrainian membership in NATO as unacceptable, citing it as a threat due to NATO's expansion. Moscow calls for a halt to Ukraine's NATO ambitions, a key condition for ending the Ukraine war. Meanwhile, past NATO agreements entertain Ukraine's potential membership, intensifying the geopolitical tension.
Amid escalating tensions, Russia has declared that Ukraine's potential membership in NATO is entirely unacceptable. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, emphasized NATO's expansion as a significant threat.
The inclusion of Ukraine in NATO, an alliance perceived as antagonistic to Russia's interests, remains a point of contention for Moscow, with Russian leaders linking it directly to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
While NATO has hinted at possible future membership for Ukraine, Moscow continues to urge Western leaders to formally oppose this move, a key condition for resolving the current hostilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
