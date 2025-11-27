Disaster Strains Democracy: Himachal Pradesh Election Delays Amid Opposition Uproar

Himachal Pradesh will not hold elections for Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and urban local bodies (ULBs) while the Disaster Management Act remains in force, according to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. This announcement came during a heated assembly session dominated by debates with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over postponing these elections.

The opposition walked out in protest after an adjournment motion against the election deferment was rejected by a voice vote. Sukhu clarified that the Disaster Management Act, invoked due to severe monsoon-related disasters, restricts the State Election Commission's functioning. Despite the halt, elections have not been entirely postponed.

The Congress versus BJP debate escalated over the previous BJP government's record, including a postponed municipal election. As tempers flared, the session adjourned earlier. Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi criticized the former BJP administration for financial mismanagement, which the opposition strongly denied, leading to chaotic scenes in the assembly.

