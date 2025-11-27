Left Menu

FBI Probe on Afghan National Linked to National Guard Shooting

The FBI conducted searches in Washington state and San Diego in a terrorism investigation involving Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national suspected of shooting two National Guard members. The incident raises concerns over vetting processes under Operation Allies Welcome, prompting the U.S. to halt immigration requests for Afghan nationals.

In a sweeping terrorism probe, the FBI searched multiple properties in Washington state and San Diego on Thursday. The investigation targets Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national accused of shooting two National Guard members, who remain in critical condition. Authorities seized numerous electronic devices from Lakanwal's residence, including cellphones, laptops, and iPads, FBI Director Kash Patel said at a Washington, D.C. news conference.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro identified the victims as Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe, new Guardsmen ambushed near the White House. The suspect fired a .357 Magnum in the attack, wounding Lakanwal in an ensuing gunfire exchange before his arrest. CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed Lakanwal's past work with CIA-backed units in Afghanistan.

Lakanwal entered the U.S. under Operation Allies Welcome, aimed at resettling Afghans who supported U.S. forces. The incident triggered President Donald Trump to call for a review of all Afghan immigrants from that period. Immigration processing for Afghan nationals is now halted pending further security reviews, and more troops have been ordered to the capital after the attack.

