European Nations Appeal to Israel for Peace

In an assertive display of diplomatic unity, Germany, Italy, France, and Britain have issued a joint statement urging Israel to comply with international law concerning its treatment of Palestinians in the occupied territories.

The foreign ministers of these European nations expressed strong condemnation of the escalating settler violence targeting Palestinian civilians.

In the statement, they called for immediate efforts aimed at stabilizing the situation in the West Bank, underlining their commitment to peace and security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)