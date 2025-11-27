Left Menu

European Nations Appeal to Israel for Peace

Germany, Italy, France, and Britain jointly urged Israel to adhere to international law and ensure the protection of Palestinians in the occupied territories. The foreign ministers condemned the rising settler violence against Palestinian civilians and emphasized the need for stability in the West Bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 27-11-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 21:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

In an assertive display of diplomatic unity, Germany, Italy, France, and Britain have issued a joint statement urging Israel to comply with international law concerning its treatment of Palestinians in the occupied territories.

The foreign ministers of these European nations expressed strong condemnation of the escalating settler violence targeting Palestinian civilians.

In the statement, they called for immediate efforts aimed at stabilizing the situation in the West Bank, underlining their commitment to peace and security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

