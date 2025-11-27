Left Menu

Building a Secure India: National Police Conference in Raipur

The All India Police Conference in Raipur, attended by Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, will focus on enhancing security measures against new-age threats. This event will review past achievements and plan future strategies for a secure India, aligned with the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 23:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The All India Conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police is set to take place in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, with a keen focus on advancing security frameworks against modern threats. The conference will feature key discussions led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Starting Friday, this three-day gathering will see police chiefs from across India converge at the Indian Institute of Management in Raipur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, will also participate in the event to present a comprehensive strategy for national security, underlining the aim for a 'Surakshit Bharat' in alignment with 'Viksit Bharat'.

The 60th edition of the conference will include crucial deliberations on various security issues such as counter-terrorism, disaster management, and the integration of AI and forensic science in policing. This conference continues a tradition of rotating locations, having previously been held in cities like Guwahati, Hyderabad, and New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

