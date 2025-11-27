Building a Secure India: National Police Conference in Raipur

The All India Conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police is set to take place in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, with a keen focus on advancing security frameworks against modern threats. The conference will feature key discussions led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Starting Friday, this three-day gathering will see police chiefs from across India converge at the Indian Institute of Management in Raipur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, will also participate in the event to present a comprehensive strategy for national security, underlining the aim for a 'Surakshit Bharat' in alignment with 'Viksit Bharat'.

The 60th edition of the conference will include crucial deliberations on various security issues such as counter-terrorism, disaster management, and the integration of AI and forensic science in policing. This conference continues a tradition of rotating locations, having previously been held in cities like Guwahati, Hyderabad, and New Delhi.

