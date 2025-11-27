Governor Shukla Emphasizes Duty and Integrity for HPF&AS Officers

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla called on trainee officers from the HP Finance and Accounts Service (HPF&AS) to prioritize public interest and work with integrity during an address on Thursday.

The Governor, congratulating the officers on their selection, underscored their commitment to public service and readiness to ensure prudent financial management in the state.

He emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability in public administration, urging officers to approach their roles with professionalism and contribute significantly to the state's governance. Currently, around 30 officers are undergoing training at the Dr. Manmohan Singh Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration.