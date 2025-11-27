Left Menu

Governor Shukla Emphasizes Duty and Integrity for HPF&AS Officers

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla urged HPF&AS trainee officers to prioritize public interest, integrity, and accountability. Addressing the officers, he highlighted their role in ensuring prudent financial management and stressed valuing responsibilities above rights. About 30 trainees are training at the Dr. Manmohan Singh Institute of Public Administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 27-11-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 23:17 IST
Governor Shukla Emphasizes Duty and Integrity for HPF&AS Officers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla called on trainee officers from the HP Finance and Accounts Service (HPF&AS) to prioritize public interest and work with integrity during an address on Thursday.

The Governor, congratulating the officers on their selection, underscored their commitment to public service and readiness to ensure prudent financial management in the state.

He emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability in public administration, urging officers to approach their roles with professionalism and contribute significantly to the state's governance. Currently, around 30 officers are undergoing training at the Dr. Manmohan Singh Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration.

TRENDING

1
Unifying the Ring: The Launch of FIMMA for Olympic Inclusion

Unifying the Ring: The Launch of FIMMA for Olympic Inclusion

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: U.S. Military Presence Grows in Latin America

Tensions Escalate: U.S. Military Presence Grows in Latin America

 Global
3
Swift Action by Haryana STF Thwarts Deadly Gang Attack in Karnal

Swift Action by Haryana STF Thwarts Deadly Gang Attack in Karnal

 India
4
False Alarm Forces Air India Flight Back to Delhi

False Alarm Forces Air India Flight Back to Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025