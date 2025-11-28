Tragedy in Flames: Hong Kong's Deadliest Fire Since 1948

In a devastating incident, Hong Kong authorities grapple with the aftermath of the deadliest fire in the city in almost eight decades. The blaze tore through the Wang Fuk Court apartment complex, resulting in at least 94 fatalities and numerous individuals unaccounted for in the northern district of Tai Po.

Intense rescue operations are ongoing, with firefighters battling through the aftermath to search for possible survivors. Meanwhile, police investigations focus on construction company officials accused of contributing to the tragedy through the use of flammable materials.

The disaster has ignited public and political discourse on building safety standards, prompting authorities to reevaluate current regulations. The tragedy recalls the Grenfell Tower fire, highlighting the need for rigorous safety measures in densely populated urban locales. A significant fund has been announced to aid victims, reinforcing the critical response to this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)