Trump Administration Tightens Green Card Vetting for High-Risk Countries

In a decisive move, the Trump administration has declared it will rigorously re-evaluate all Green Cards issued to immigrants from designated high-risk nations. This announcement follows the tragic shooting of two National Guard members by an Afghan national, stirring concerns over national security.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Joseph Edlow affirmed that President Trump has called for a comprehensive review to ensure the protection of the country and its citizens. The updated policy, effective immediately, considers 'negative, country-specific factors' in vetting requests from 19 identified high-risk countries.

This policy shift comes after Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, part of a Biden-era immigration program, was involved in a violent incident. Trump criticized past administration policies, stressing the need for stringent screenings to prevent potential threats. The guidance allows USCIS officers to assess the safety risks posed by immigrants from these regions more effectively.