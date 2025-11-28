Tragedy Near the White House: National Guard Member Killed in Suspected Terror Attack

A somber incident unfolded near the White House as a National Guard member, Sarah Beckstrom, was fatally shot in what authorities are labeling a terrorism-related ambush. The assailant, allegedly an Afghan national, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, is under scrutiny by federal investigators.

President Donald Trump attributed the attack to lapses in the Biden administration's immigration vetting process, citing the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. The suspect, supported by the CIA during his previous residency in Afghanistan, entered the U.S. under a resettlement program.

Federal agents continue their investigation, examining the suspect's connections and motives. Meanwhile, Trump has emphasized the need for stringent national security measures, citing this tragic event as a catalyst for reviewing existing immigration policies.

