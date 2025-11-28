Left Menu

Odisha's Bold Step: Overhauling Maoist Surrender Policy

Odisha's government has revised its Maoist surrender policy, increasing financial aid for surrendered cadres. Categorized into two, cadres receive enhanced support depending on their rank. Rewards for arms surrender have also risen. Furthermore, a significant sum is set as a fixed deposit, released after three years based on behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-11-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 11:14 IST
Odisha's Bold Step: Overhauling Maoist Surrender Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined effort to curb left-wing extremism, the Odisha government has unveiled a revised policy aimed at encouraging Maoists to surrender. The new policy enhances financial incentives and includes rewards for surrendered firearms, among other benefits. The initiative aims not only to reduce extremist activities but also to ensure that former Maoists can successfully reintegrate into society through employment opportunities.

The initiative classifies surrendered cadres into two categories based on rank, with high-ranking officials like Central Committee members falling under Category A and receiving up to Rs 5 lakh. Those in lower ranks, classified under Category B, will receive Rs 2.5 lakh. The policy also significantly increases rewards for surrendered weapons, offering up to Rs 4.95 lakh for an LMG surrender.

An additional Rs 10 lakh is available for active Naxalites carrying a Rs 5 lakh reward or more, deposited as a fixed deposit. Released after three years contingent on good behavior, these funds aim to support a peaceful transition. The decision is overseen by the Surrender and Rehabilitation Committee following district SP recommendations.

TRENDING

1
Victory in Punjab University Senate Elections Sparks Celebrations

Victory in Punjab University Senate Elections Sparks Celebrations

 India
2
Dollar Dips Amid CME Outage and Easing Bets

Dollar Dips Amid CME Outage and Easing Bets

 Global
3
Teens Challenge Social Media Ban in High Court: Free Speech at Stake?

Teens Challenge Social Media Ban in High Court: Free Speech at Stake?

 Australia
4
Tragic Border Attack on Chinese Nationals in Tajikistan

Tragic Border Attack on Chinese Nationals in Tajikistan

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Europe’s agri-food chain is nowhere near ready for full digital transparency

Imitation-based AI systems unlikely to trigger catastrophic outcomes

One Health failures could let transboundary diseases trigger next global health and security crisis

AI in healthcare hits trust barrier as clinicians call for explainability and shared liability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025