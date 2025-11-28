Odisha's Bold Step: Overhauling Maoist Surrender Policy

In a determined effort to curb left-wing extremism, the Odisha government has unveiled a revised policy aimed at encouraging Maoists to surrender. The new policy enhances financial incentives and includes rewards for surrendered firearms, among other benefits. The initiative aims not only to reduce extremist activities but also to ensure that former Maoists can successfully reintegrate into society through employment opportunities.

The initiative classifies surrendered cadres into two categories based on rank, with high-ranking officials like Central Committee members falling under Category A and receiving up to Rs 5 lakh. Those in lower ranks, classified under Category B, will receive Rs 2.5 lakh. The policy also significantly increases rewards for surrendered weapons, offering up to Rs 4.95 lakh for an LMG surrender.

An additional Rs 10 lakh is available for active Naxalites carrying a Rs 5 lakh reward or more, deposited as a fixed deposit. Released after three years contingent on good behavior, these funds aim to support a peaceful transition. The decision is overseen by the Surrender and Rehabilitation Committee following district SP recommendations.