Assam's ST Status Report Sparks Debate

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed on Sunday that the submitted report advocating for Scheduled Tribe status for six communities has largely satisfied various groups in the state. Despite some opposition, he emphasized that differing opinions are natural in a democracy.

The Group of Ministers (GoM) submitted their detailed report to the state Assembly, focusing on the ST status demand by communities like Tai Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Matak, Koch-Rajbongshi, and Tea Tribes. Granting ST status would enable these communities to benefit from reserved education and employment opportunities.

The report suggests a three-tier ST classification to harmonize reservations with existing tribal groups. Proposals include new 'ST (Valley)' and 'ST (Plains)' categories. Dialogues with stakeholders continue, with final approval requiring a constitutional amendment from Parliament.

