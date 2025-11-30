Shocking School Assault: Nursery Student Beaten in Classroom
A female helper at a nursery was allegedly caught on video beating a four-year-old student. A case was filed by the child's parents, leading to the helper's arrest. Local police are now conducting a thorough investigation as the incident has sparked outrage online.
- Country:
- India
A disturbing incident has surfaced from a local nursery where a four-year-old student was reportedly beaten by a female helper. The shocking event, captured on video and circulated widely on social media, shows the helper allegedly hitting and pushing the young girl to the ground.
Following a complaint from the child's parents, police have taken swift action by registering a case against the accused staff member. Authorities confirmed that the helper has been taken into custody by the Jeedimetla police force.
This incident has prompted public outrage, as further investigations continue to unfold. It highlights the crucial need for comprehensive safety measures in educational environments to protect young children from such distressing occurrences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
