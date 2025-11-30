Left Menu

Deadly Blaze in Delhi: Search for Clues Continues

A devastating fire in a four-storey building in Delhi's Tigri Extension has claimed four lives. While two victims were identified, two remain unidentified. Investigators suspect an old refrigerator might have ignited the blaze, which was fueled by leather and plastic footwear. Forensic examination continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 21:56 IST
A deadly blaze erupted in a four-storey building in Delhi's densely populated Tigri Extension, resulting in four fatalities. Authorities are yet to identify two of the victims.

Initial investigations point to an old refrigerator as the possible ignition source, with leather and plastic footwear acting as fuel.

Police and forensic teams are meticulously collecting evidence, while the cause remains undetermined. Families of the deceased have temporarily relocated due to safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

