Deadly Blaze in Delhi: Search for Clues Continues

A deadly blaze erupted in a four-storey building in Delhi's densely populated Tigri Extension, resulting in four fatalities. Authorities are yet to identify two of the victims.

Initial investigations point to an old refrigerator as the possible ignition source, with leather and plastic footwear acting as fuel.

Police and forensic teams are meticulously collecting evidence, while the cause remains undetermined. Families of the deceased have temporarily relocated due to safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)