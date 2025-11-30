Left Menu

Tragic Turn: Infidelity Suspicions Lead to Fatal Confrontation

A man, Ajay Singh, allegedly murdered his wife, Shikha Singh, over suspected infidelity and surrendered to police in Jafarganj, India. The incident followed escalating disputes, culminating in violence. Police have arrested Ajay, sent the body for a post-mortem, and registered a case against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fatehpur(Up) | Updated: 30-11-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 22:19 IST
Tragic Turn: Infidelity Suspicions Lead to Fatal Confrontation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic development, Ajay Singh has reportedly confessed to murdering his wife, Shikha Singh, amidst accusations of infidelity. The incident occurred in Jhaupur village, where Ajay, using a sharp-edged iron tool, allegedly took his wife's life.

Ajay, aged 38, surrendered at the local police station early Sunday morning, where he was subsequently arrested. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Durgesh Deep, frequent disputes marred their relationship, fueled by Ajay's suspicions of Shikha's extramarital affair.

This violent escalation is under investigation, with the victim's body sent for post-mortem. Ajay, who worked at a general store, now faces legal proceedings, shedding light on the fatal consequences of domestic strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Africa's Forests: From Carbon Sinks to Sources

Africa's Forests: From Carbon Sinks to Sources

 India
2
Corruption Crackdown Clouds Future for China's Military Firms

Corruption Crackdown Clouds Future for China's Military Firms

 Global
3
Kerala's United Front Against HIV: A Model for Global Goals

Kerala's United Front Against HIV: A Model for Global Goals

 India
4
Fire Safety Concerns in Hong Kong Complex

Fire Safety Concerns in Hong Kong Complex

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025