Tragic Turn: Infidelity Suspicions Lead to Fatal Confrontation

In a tragic development, Ajay Singh has reportedly confessed to murdering his wife, Shikha Singh, amidst accusations of infidelity. The incident occurred in Jhaupur village, where Ajay, using a sharp-edged iron tool, allegedly took his wife's life.

Ajay, aged 38, surrendered at the local police station early Sunday morning, where he was subsequently arrested. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Durgesh Deep, frequent disputes marred their relationship, fueled by Ajay's suspicions of Shikha's extramarital affair.

This violent escalation is under investigation, with the victim's body sent for post-mortem. Ajay, who worked at a general store, now faces legal proceedings, shedding light on the fatal consequences of domestic strife.

