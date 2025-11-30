Left Menu

Tragic End in Delhi: Husband Arrested for Boutique Owner's Death

A 36-year-old woman was found dead in her Delhi boutique, allegedly strangled by her husband. Police arrested the 55-year-old after he confessed. The incident came to light following a call reporting her unconscious state. An investigation is ongoing to uncover the sequence of events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 23:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident in Delhi's Maujpur area, a 36-year-old woman was discovered dead inside her boutique early Sunday morning. The police have arrested her 55-year-old husband for allegedly strangling her during a heated argument.

The authorities were alerted at 2.06 am by a call reporting a woman lying unconscious in a shop with a partially closed shutter. Upon reaching the scene, the police found the woman unresponsive and took her to Jag Pravesh Chandra hospital, where she was declared dead.

An investigation was launched, revealing the missing mobile phone of the deceased, which heightened suspicion. During interrogation, her husband, Satish, admitted to the crime, leading to the recovery of the phone. Further inquiries are being conducted to determine the full story behind the murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

