Controversial US Military Strike Under Congressional Scrutiny
Congressional leaders from both parties are calling for reviews of US military strikes targeting suspected drug-smuggling vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific. Concerns arise over alleged war crimes following reports of an order to kill all crew members. Investigations are underway as US-Venezuela tensions escalate.
- Country:
- United States
The US military's recent actions against vessels believed to be smuggling drugs in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific have drawn significant scrutiny. Lawmakers from both parties expressed concerns over reports that a verbal order was given to kill all crew members during a September 2 strike.
With questions surrounding the legality of such actions, congressional committees have launched investigations. This development follows a report in The Washington Post suggesting possible war crimes, a claim met with skepticism from some Republicans.
As tensions rise between the US and Venezuela, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has defended the military's operations, rejecting claims of illegality and emphasizing compliance with international laws. The situation spotlights the complexities of combating drug trafficking while adhering to legal and ethical standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Inquest into Alleged War Crimes by British Special Forces in Afghanistan
Northwestern University Settles with Trump Administration Over Funding and Antisemitism Controversy
India's Defence Sector: No Need for Government-Backed Venture Capital, Says Defence Secretary
Trump Administration Tightens Green Card Vetting for High-Risk Countries
Trump Administration Restores Northwestern University's Research Funds