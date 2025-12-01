Controversial US Military Strike Under Congressional Scrutiny

The US military's recent actions against vessels believed to be smuggling drugs in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific have drawn significant scrutiny. Lawmakers from both parties expressed concerns over reports that a verbal order was given to kill all crew members during a September 2 strike.

With questions surrounding the legality of such actions, congressional committees have launched investigations. This development follows a report in The Washington Post suggesting possible war crimes, a claim met with skepticism from some Republicans.

As tensions rise between the US and Venezuela, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has defended the military's operations, rejecting claims of illegality and emphasizing compliance with international laws. The situation spotlights the complexities of combating drug trafficking while adhering to legal and ethical standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)