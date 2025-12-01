Left Menu

Africa's Call for Colonial Reparations Gathers Momentum

African leaders are demanding recognition and reparations for colonial atrocities through legal frameworks. The conference in Algiers emphasized returning looted artifacts and defining colonization as a crime against humanity. Algeria's colonial experience underscores these demands, advocating for justice and the right to self-determination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Algiers | Updated: 01-12-2025 03:15 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 03:15 IST
Africa's Call for Colonial Reparations Gathers Momentum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Algeria

African leaders convened in Algiers, pushing for the recognition and restitution of colonial-era crimes. The conference follows an African Union resolution advocating justice for colonial victims.

Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf emphasized the need for legal frameworks ensuring restitution is viewed as a right, not a gift, highlighting Algeria's brutal experience under French rule.

The economic toll of colonialism is immense, with calls for looted artifacts' return gaining momentum. Algerian leaders echo demands for international law to address colonialism, amidst diplomatic balancing with France.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Govt seeks Lok Sabha nod for net additional spending of Rs 41,455 crore in current fiscal.

Govt seeks Lok Sabha nod for net additional spending of Rs 41,455 crore in c...

 India
2
Controversy Surrounds Corruption Verdict: Bangladesh & UK Political Dynamics

Controversy Surrounds Corruption Verdict: Bangladesh & UK Political Dynamics

 Global
3
Punjab Police Busts Pakistan-Linked Arms Smuggling Ring

Punjab Police Busts Pakistan-Linked Arms Smuggling Ring

 India
4
Sri Lanka's Cyclone Ditwah: Unprecedented Rescue Efforts and Challenges

Sri Lanka's Cyclone Ditwah: Unprecedented Rescue Efforts and Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025