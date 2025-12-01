Africa's Call for Colonial Reparations Gathers Momentum

African leaders convened in Algiers, pushing for the recognition and restitution of colonial-era crimes. The conference follows an African Union resolution advocating justice for colonial victims.

Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf emphasized the need for legal frameworks ensuring restitution is viewed as a right, not a gift, highlighting Algeria's brutal experience under French rule.

The economic toll of colonialism is immense, with calls for looted artifacts' return gaining momentum. Algerian leaders echo demands for international law to address colonialism, amidst diplomatic balancing with France.

