Africa's Call for Colonial Reparations Gathers Momentum
African leaders are demanding recognition and reparations for colonial atrocities through legal frameworks. The conference in Algiers emphasized returning looted artifacts and defining colonization as a crime against humanity. Algeria's colonial experience underscores these demands, advocating for justice and the right to self-determination.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Algiers | Updated: 01-12-2025 03:15 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 03:15 IST
Algeria
- Algeria
African leaders convened in Algiers, pushing for the recognition and restitution of colonial-era crimes. The conference follows an African Union resolution advocating justice for colonial victims.
Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf emphasized the need for legal frameworks ensuring restitution is viewed as a right, not a gift, highlighting Algeria's brutal experience under French rule.
The economic toll of colonialism is immense, with calls for looted artifacts' return gaining momentum. Algerian leaders echo demands for international law to address colonialism, amidst diplomatic balancing with France.
(With inputs from agencies.)
