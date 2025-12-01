Blaze Erupts at Thane Pearl Manufacturing Unit
A fire broke out in a pearl manufacturing unit in Thane district, Maharashtra. No injuries were reported in the blaze initiated early Monday morning. Firefighting efforts are ongoing, with the cause of the fire still under investigation. The incident took place in the Bhiwandi area.
A fire erupted at a pearl manufacturing facility in the Thane district of Maharashtra on Monday morning, according to civic officials. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Sakhib Kharbe, head of the disaster management cell of Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation, stated that the fire began at 5:30 am in the Rafique compound on Kalyan Road of the Bhiwandi area. Promptly informed, a fire engine was dispatched to the scene.
As firefighting efforts continue, the cause of the blaze remains undetermined, Kharbe added.
