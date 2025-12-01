Blaze Erupts at Thane Pearl Manufacturing Unit

A fire erupted at a pearl manufacturing facility in the Thane district of Maharashtra on Monday morning, according to civic officials. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Sakhib Kharbe, head of the disaster management cell of Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation, stated that the fire began at 5:30 am in the Rafique compound on Kalyan Road of the Bhiwandi area. Promptly informed, a fire engine was dispatched to the scene.

As firefighting efforts continue, the cause of the blaze remains undetermined, Kharbe added.

(With inputs from agencies.)