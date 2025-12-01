Mystery in Medical Negligence: The Search for Suraj Lama

The mystery surrounding the disappearance and death of Suraj Lama, whose body was discovered near HMT premises, has sparked accusations of negligence against Ernakulam Government Medical College. Lama, who suffered from memory issues following methanol poisoning, was discharged prematurely, according to his son Santon.

Deported from Kuwait, Lama was admitted to the hospital on October 5. However, he vanished shortly after his release on October 10. A special police investigation team was formed after Santon filed a habeas corpus petition. CCTV footage traced Lama to the area where his body, now decomposed, was found.

Santon has raised serious concerns about how the hospital and airport officials handled his father's situation. He insists on a second medical opinion to confirm the cause of death and expresses dissatisfaction with the hospital's actions, questioning their decision to discharge Lama despite his mental health condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)