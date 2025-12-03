With 99.5% digitisation of enumeration forms Rajasthan leads nation in SIR

Rajasthan has emerged as the top-performer among the 12 states and Union territories where the special intensive revision of electoral rolls is underway, with nearly all enumeration forms digitised ahead of schedule, a poll panel official said on Wednesday.

The state's Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan said that out of the total 5.46 crore enumeration forms, more than 5.43 crore have been uploaded on the ECI-Net portal, achieving 99.5 per cent digitisation, the highest among the states where the electoral roll cleanup exercise is underway. The achievement reflects ''a combination of strong teamwork, advanced use of technology and disciplined field-level execution,'' positioning Rajasthan as a national benchmark in electoral roll management, he said.

Mahajan said Rajasthan has completed over 95 per cent voter mapping -- also the highest in the country.

In nine assembly constituencies -- Kapasan, Baytu, Salumber, Lohawat, Nagar, Sikrai, Osian, Shahpura and Bamanwas -- more than 99 per cent of voters have already been mapped.

Kapasan leads the state with 99.46 per cent voter mapping, meaning only about 1,500 of its 2.73 lakh voters will be required to submit documents during the revision process.

''Once a voter is mapped, they do not need to provide any document for the entire duration of the special revision. It simplifies the process and strengthens transparency and booth-level accuracy,'' Mahajan said.

The chief electoral officer said Rajasthan has also performed exceptionally in the digitisation of electoral records. Barmer, Salumber, Balotra, Jhalawar, Phalodi, Bharatpur, Churu, Dausa and Baran districts have achieved 100 per cent digitisation, setting new standards for accuracy and efficiency, he said.

Mahajan credited the success to the efforts of more than 46,000 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) who undertook door-to-door verification across all polling booths.

''The BLOs are the backbone of this achievement. Their commitment ensured that every household was reached and every entry was verified to maintain the reliability of the electoral roll,'' he added.

