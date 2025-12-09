Left Menu

Swiss Tariff Turmoil: Unconfirmed Reduction Sparks Confusion

Switzerland mistakenly announced a reduction in U.S. tariffs on Swiss goods, later retracting the statement as unconfirmed. The proposed tariff cut from 39% to 15% would apply retroactively from November 14. This follows a preliminary U.S.-Swiss agreement involving Swiss investments in the U.S., but official details remain unclear.

Switzerland has retracted an announcement regarding a reduction in U.S. tariffs on Swiss goods, stating the information was released in error and cannot be confirmed. A government spokesperson indicated that while content for various scenarios has been prepared, no official confirmation is possible at this time.

The prematurely published statement suggested a significant drop in U.S. tariffs from 39% to 15%, retroactively effective from November 14. However, this information was later removed from official platforms, casting doubt on its accuracy.

Ahead of this confusion, the U.S. and Switzerland had reached a preliminary agreement aimed at lowering tariffs on Swiss goods in exchange for substantial Swiss investments in the U.S. This development initially startled the Swiss business sector, yet official communications on the finalized details and implementation of the agreement are still awaited.

