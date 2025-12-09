CIC Selection Dilemma: India's Top Panel Convenes Amid Vacancy Crisis

The Indian government is grappling with an urgent need to fill crucial vacancies at the Central Information Commission (CIC). The body, responsible for adjudicating on Right to Information (RTI) appeals, is staring at thousands of pending cases and has just two functioning Information Commissioners.

A committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and a Union minister, is slated to make pivotal decisions on these appointments. This meeting follows a commitment made to the Supreme Court, setting a December 10 deadline for selections.

The Commission has faced vacancies several times since 2014, complicating efforts to deliver timely resolutions to RTI applicants. The upcoming selections come after 83 and 161 applications were received for the roles of Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioners, respectively.

