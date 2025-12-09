Left Menu

CIC Selection Dilemma: India's Top Panel Convenes Amid Vacancy Crisis

A high-profile committee including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is set to meet for selecting the next Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioners to fill vacant positions at the Central Information Commission. The panel convenes amid ongoing struggles with a backlog of cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:57 IST
CIC Selection Dilemma: India's Top Panel Convenes Amid Vacancy Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is grappling with an urgent need to fill crucial vacancies at the Central Information Commission (CIC). The body, responsible for adjudicating on Right to Information (RTI) appeals, is staring at thousands of pending cases and has just two functioning Information Commissioners.

A committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and a Union minister, is slated to make pivotal decisions on these appointments. This meeting follows a commitment made to the Supreme Court, setting a December 10 deadline for selections.

The Commission has faced vacancies several times since 2014, complicating efforts to deliver timely resolutions to RTI applicants. The upcoming selections come after 83 and 161 applications were received for the roles of Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioners, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025