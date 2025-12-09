Goa Nightclub Tragedy Sparks Nationwide Safety Inspection Blitz

In the aftermath of the tragic nightclub fire in Goa that claimed 25 lives, law enforcement agencies in Noida and Gurugram have intensified safety inspection drives across bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

Officials have conducted inspections at approximately 50 establishments in the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate, led by the Chief Fire Officer, Pradeep Kumar. The focus has been on ensuring fire and electrical safety compliance, with teams checking emergency exits, fire safety equipment, electrical wiring, and ventilation systems.

The push for stricter safety measures comes ahead of anticipated New Year celebrations. Police have called on venue owners to adhere to safety regulations, stressing zero tolerance for any public safety compromises. The fatal blaze in Goa had highlighted multiple safety violations, prompting this widespread inspection initiative.

