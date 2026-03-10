Railway Barricades Approved to Tackle Human-Elephant Conflict in Karnataka
Karnataka's Forest Minister announced railway barricade approvals to mitigate human-elephant conflicts in Madikeri and Nagarhole divisions. Citing fatal incidents, he assured proactive measures, including compensation to victims' families. Maintenance of elephant-proof trenches, solar fencing, and rogue elephant captures are ongoing efforts to ensure safety.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre announced the approval of a 7-km railway barricade for the Madikeri division and a 20-km barricade for the Nagarhole division by the year 2025–26. This move aims to mitigate the ongoing human-elephant conflicts in these regions.
Responding to a concern raised by BJP MLC Suja Kushalappa during the Zero Hour, Khandre assured that the construction of these railway barricades would commence shortly. Highlighting the unfortunate deaths of a 17-year-old girl and a tribal woman, Khandre emphasized the government's commitment to resolving the issue of human-wildlife conflicts.
The forest minister mentioned additional measures such as maintaining elephant-proof trenches and installing solar-powered fencing. Additionally, two elephant task forces are operational, and orders have been issued to capture rogue elephants. Compensation for victims' families is also being processed. Efforts continue to find a long-term solution to the crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unreported Casualties: U.S. Troop Injuries in Iran Conflict
Israel's Strategic Conflict: Coordination, Timeline, and International Diplomacy
Air India Navigates Middle East Skies Amid Conflict
Economic Fallout: The Hidden Cost of Conflict on U.S. Consumers
European Markets Rally as Investor Sentiment Soars Amidst U.S.-Israeli Conflict