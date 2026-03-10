Railway Barricades Approved to Tackle Human-Elephant Conflict in Karnataka

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre announced the approval of a 7-km railway barricade for the Madikeri division and a 20-km barricade for the Nagarhole division by the year 2025–26. This move aims to mitigate the ongoing human-elephant conflicts in these regions.

Responding to a concern raised by BJP MLC Suja Kushalappa during the Zero Hour, Khandre assured that the construction of these railway barricades would commence shortly. Highlighting the unfortunate deaths of a 17-year-old girl and a tribal woman, Khandre emphasized the government's commitment to resolving the issue of human-wildlife conflicts.

The forest minister mentioned additional measures such as maintaining elephant-proof trenches and installing solar-powered fencing. Additionally, two elephant task forces are operational, and orders have been issued to capture rogue elephants. Compensation for victims' families is also being processed. Efforts continue to find a long-term solution to the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)