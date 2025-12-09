Left Menu

Daring Hospital Escape Attempt by Kidnapping Suspect

A kidnapper, arrested with three others for abducting a young man via a dating app, tried to escape during a medical check-up at a hospital. The suspect leaped over the hospital wall but was apprehended by police. The four suspects are under police remand for further questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A bold escape attempt was swiftly thwarted on Tuesday when a suspect, accused of kidnapping, tried to flee during a medical examination, officials reported.

The police had arrested four individuals on Sunday for the alleged abduction of a 20-year-old man, whom they had lured through a dating application. The group had demanded a ransom of Rs 37,000, according to authorities.

Identified as Ajay, Deepesh, Ashish alias Golu, and Anil, the suspects were placed under police remand following a court appearance. During their examination at Civil Hospital Sector-10, one suspect, Ashish, attempted to escape by vaulting a wall but was immediately captured. The police have filed charges under the relevant sections for trying to escape custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

