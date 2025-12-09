Daring Hospital Escape Attempt by Kidnapping Suspect
A kidnapper, arrested with three others for abducting a young man via a dating app, tried to escape during a medical check-up at a hospital. The suspect leaped over the hospital wall but was apprehended by police. The four suspects are under police remand for further questioning.
- Country:
- India
A bold escape attempt was swiftly thwarted on Tuesday when a suspect, accused of kidnapping, tried to flee during a medical examination, officials reported.
The police had arrested four individuals on Sunday for the alleged abduction of a 20-year-old man, whom they had lured through a dating application. The group had demanded a ransom of Rs 37,000, according to authorities.
Identified as Ajay, Deepesh, Ashish alias Golu, and Anil, the suspects were placed under police remand following a court appearance. During their examination at Civil Hospital Sector-10, one suspect, Ashish, attempted to escape by vaulting a wall but was immediately captured. The police have filed charges under the relevant sections for trying to escape custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- kidnapping
- escape
- police
- dating app
- ransom
- remand
- court
- medical examination
- arrest
- investigation
ALSO READ
Court Takes Action on Cardiac Service Shutdown in Jammu
Court Condemns State's Policy Stance in Ex Gratia Dispute
Delhi Court Grants Bail to Protesters Amid Pertinent Judicial Rulings
High Court Challenges Provisional Attachment in Aircel-Maxis Case
Supreme Court to Decide Fate of Campaign Spending Limits