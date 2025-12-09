Daring Hospital Escape Attempt by Kidnapping Suspect

A bold escape attempt was swiftly thwarted on Tuesday when a suspect, accused of kidnapping, tried to flee during a medical examination, officials reported.

The police had arrested four individuals on Sunday for the alleged abduction of a 20-year-old man, whom they had lured through a dating application. The group had demanded a ransom of Rs 37,000, according to authorities.

Identified as Ajay, Deepesh, Ashish alias Golu, and Anil, the suspects were placed under police remand following a court appearance. During their examination at Civil Hospital Sector-10, one suspect, Ashish, attempted to escape by vaulting a wall but was immediately captured. The police have filed charges under the relevant sections for trying to escape custody.

