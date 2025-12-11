AIMPLB Seeks Extension for Waqf Property Registration on UMEED Portal
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, along with MPs, met Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to request a one-year extension for Waqf property registration on the UMEED portal. They cited technical hurdles and a short initial deadline as reasons for the extension request to aid minority communities.
- Country:
- India
A delegation from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), joined by several Members of Parliament, has appealed to the Minister for Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, for a one-year extension to register Waqf properties on the UMEED portal.
The AIMPLB highlighted technical challenges and a tight timeline as significant barriers preventing complete registration of Waqf properties. The delegation noted that approximately five lakh properties were initialized on the portal, but only around two lakh received approval due to these hurdles.
Minister Kiren Rijiju engaged with the delegation but reaffirmed the deadline adherence, assuring that no penalties would be imposed for three months to ease the transition. The government initiated the portal to digitize Waqf property management, aiming to enhance efficiency and aid minority community development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
