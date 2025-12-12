Maharashtra Legislature Enforces Strict Measures After Assembly Scuffle

The Maharashtra legislature's privileges committee proposed strict measures after a scuffle during the monsoon session, recommending a two-day 'civil custody' for two political supporters and banning their entry into Vidhan Bhavan for the rest of the assembly's duration until 2029.

The individuals, Nitin Deshmukh, allied with NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad, and Sarjerao Takale, a supporter of BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar, reportedly engaged in a physical confrontation at the assembly lobby. The committee confirmed these actions after reviewing video footage.

Further, the committee advocated for establishing a dynamic database system to screen applicants seeking access to the legislature and to block those with severe criminal backgrounds. Currently, the legislature is convened in Nagpur for its winter session.

