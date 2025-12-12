Verdict in High-Profile 2017 Actress Assault Case: Six Sentenced to 20 Years

In a landmark verdict delivered on Friday, the Ernakulam District and Principal Sessions Court sentenced six individuals to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for their role in the 2017 sexual assault of a well-known actress. Judge Honey M Varghese led the proceedings, which concluded with the sentencing of Sunil NS, famously known as Pulsar Suni, and his accomplices, Martin Antony, Manikandan B, Vijesh VP, Salim H, and Pradeep, for charges including gang rape.

The court addressed the need for strict adherence to the judicial process, ordering a compensation of Rs five lakhs for the victim and maintaining custody of the pen drive containing assault visuals. Notably, actor Dileep was acquitted of any involvement following a trial spanning almost six years, leaving the convicted individuals to face consequences under various IPC and IT Act sections.

Throughout the intense legal proceedings, the court considered appeals from the convicted for leniency, weighed against compelling arguments from the Special Public Prosecutor. Despite emotional pleas from the families of the convicted, the seriousness of the crime overshadowed these, leading to a firm stand on justice to honor the victim's experience and uphold the law.

