BLOs Demand Support Amidst Overwhelming SIR Duties

Booth-level officers (BLOs) in West Bengal protested for being overburdened by SIR duties, criticizing the Election Commission for inconsistency in deadlines and lack of support. They highlighted severe pressure, instances of illness, and deaths while demanding better compensation and extension of deadlines similar to other states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In West Bengal, booth-level officers (BLOs) staged a protest outside the Chief Electoral Officer's office, expressing frustration over the unchanged December 11 deadline for the first phase of the Special Summary Revision (SIR), unlike extensions offered in other states.

Protesters argued that the Election Commission's new guidelines, issued after the enumeration deadline, have increased the workload. Many BLOs face severe mental and physical strain, with reports of illnesses and even deaths since the SIR began.

The BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee criticized the EC for not compensating officers affected by SIR duties, urging for parity in deadline extensions across states and better support measures to alleviate the pressure on these ground-level officials.

