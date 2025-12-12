Sonowal meets families of Anjaw road accident victims, assures full support

Union Minister Shri Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday visited the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic road accident in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district, expressing deep sorrow and solidarity with the bereaved families. The accident, which claimed several lives, including victims from Assam and the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, has cast a pall of grief across the region.

During his visit to Gelapukhuri in Tinsukia district, Sonowal personally met the affected families and conveyed his heartfelt condolences. He assured them that the government stands firmly with every family during this difficult period and will extend all possible assistance.

The Union Minister said he has been closely monitoring the situation since the incident occurred. He informed that he has been in constant communication with the Chief Secretary of Assam and has urged him to maintain close coordination with officials of the Arunachal Pradesh government to ensure seamless cooperation.

Sonowal directed all concerned government agencies to work in a coordinated manner to ensure that rescue, relief, and post-accident procedures are carried out swiftly and efficiently. A joint rescue operation involving local administration, police, and emergency response teams continues at the accident site to complete all essential formalities and provide support to the injured.

“My deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and my prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured. In this time of grief, we stand firmly with those affected,” Sonowal said.

The Union Minister described the loss as “irreparable” and said the pain of the bereaved families is deeply felt. He prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls and strength for the families to endure this profound loss.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident. The Assam government has also announced additional financial assistance for the affected families.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to providing continued support, including medical care for the injured and logistical assistance for families, as the region mourns the tragic loss of lives.