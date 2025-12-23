Left Menu

Arif Habib Corp Leads Historic Bid for PIA

Arif Habib Corp has placed the leading bid in a landmark auction for the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines, offering 135 billion rupees, surpassing the government's base and minimum price requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:24 IST
Arif Habib Corp Leads Historic Bid for PIA
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A consortium led by investment firm Arif Habib Corp has emerged as the frontrunner in the race to privatise Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), according to state television reports on Tuesday.

The group submitted a bid of 135 billion rupees ($482.32 million), significantly exceeding the government's initial minimum ask of 100 billion rupees and the starting auction price of 115 billion rupees.

This pivotal auction marks a significant step in the government's efforts to privatise the national carrier, with investors eyeing the potential growth in the nation's aviation sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025