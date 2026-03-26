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Mediterranean Eco-Threat Averted: LNG Tanker Safely Towed

Libya's coast guard has successfully towed away a damaged Russian-flagged LNG tanker drifting unmanned in the Mediterranean Sea. The tanker, Arctic Metagaz, posed a potential ecological hazard after being hit by drones. Multiple countries had raised concerns about its risk, prompting swift action by Libyan authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 03:09 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 03:09 IST
Mediterranean Eco-Threat Averted: LNG Tanker Safely Towed
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In a swift response to an impending environmental crisis, Libya's coast guard has successfully towed away a damaged liquefied natural gas tanker drifting unmanned in the Mediterranean Sea. The tanker, flagged by Russia and known as Arctic Metagaz, found itself adrift after reported drone strikes.

Since early March, the tanker has been a subject of concern for several southern European nations, including Italy, France, and Spain. These countries have warned of a looming ecological disaster if the situation went unchecked. The Tripoli-based Government of National Unity has stated that the National Oil Corporation is now overseeing the tanker's cargo evacuation.

A video released by the GNU showed the tanker being securely towed away from dangerous proximity to Libya's western port of Zuwara. While the final destination of the tanker remains undisclosed, local authorities continue to monitor the situation closely. The incident, linked to drone attacks allegedly originating from Libya, has yet to receive official comments from Ukraine or Libya.

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