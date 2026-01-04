Left Menu

A Spiritual Prelude to Electoral Duties

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar visited Baba Baidyanath Dham, conducted puja rituals, and sought blessings for the nation's prosperity. His itinerary included Naulakha Temple and AIIMS Deoghar. The visit precedes the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in Jharkhand, with meetings scheduled with district collectors.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar paid a visit to the revered Baba Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand, offering prayers at one of Lord Shiva's 12 Jyotirlingas, signaling a blend of spiritual devotion and public duty.

The CEC's visit, preceding the anticipated launch of Jharkhand's Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls, underscores the importance of thorough electoral preparations. Kumar's religious gestures were followed by plans to meet district collectors and booth-level officers (BLOs), emphasizing comprehensive engagement with election officials.

Temple rituals intertwined with state affairs as Kumar expressed hopes for the country's prosperity, planning visits to local temples and institutions. This visit highlights the balance between cultural customs and administrative responsibilities in Indian governance.

