Supreme Court Denies Bail to Key Activists in Delhi Riots Case
The Supreme Court denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, citing prima facie evidence under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Meanwhile, five other accused were granted bail due to different levels of participation in the alleged conspiracy.
In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has refused bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam regarding the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. The court highlighted the varying degrees of involvement among the accused, granting bail to five others.
The bench, comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria, noted that there was prima facie evidence against Khalid and Imam under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. In contrast, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmad received bail.
Opposing bail pleas, Delhi Police argued the riots were orchestrated against India's sovereignty. The prosecution emphasized the hierarchy of participation, suggesting speeches and actions linked conspirators. The legal debate continues as the accused challenge prior court decisions, drawing attention to procedural and evidentiary concerns.
