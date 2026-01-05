Left Menu

Supreme Court Denies Bail to Key Activists in Delhi Riots Case

The Supreme Court denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, citing prima facie evidence under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Meanwhile, five other accused were granted bail due to different levels of participation in the alleged conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 12:47 IST
Supreme Court Denies Bail to Key Activists in Delhi Riots Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has refused bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam regarding the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. The court highlighted the varying degrees of involvement among the accused, granting bail to five others.

The bench, comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria, noted that there was prima facie evidence against Khalid and Imam under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. In contrast, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmad received bail.

Opposing bail pleas, Delhi Police argued the riots were orchestrated against India's sovereignty. The prosecution emphasized the hierarchy of participation, suggesting speeches and actions linked conspirators. The legal debate continues as the accused challenge prior court decisions, drawing attention to procedural and evidentiary concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Aviation Soars: Changi Airport Hits Record 70 Million Passengers

Singapore's Aviation Soars: Changi Airport Hits Record 70 Million Passengers

 Singapore
2
High-Stakes Tariff Tensions: U.S.-India Trade Showdown Over Russian Oil

High-Stakes Tariff Tensions: U.S.-India Trade Showdown Over Russian Oil

 Global
3
Allegations of Rampant Corruption in Haryana Under BJP Rule

Allegations of Rampant Corruption in Haryana Under BJP Rule

 India
4
Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026