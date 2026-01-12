Deadly Clash: Teen Killed in Knife Fight Between Groups

A violent altercation between two groups near Chowk police station resulted in the tragic death of a youth, with two others suffering injuries.

Police reported that the conflict erupted around 1.30 pm on Monday when the groups clashed, leading to an attack involving a knife. The incident resulted in three boys being injured, one of whom succumbed to his injuries at Guru Gobind Singh Hospital. Another injured individual is receiving treatment at Nalanda Medical College Hospital.

The police have detained the main suspect, a juvenile, and recovered a blood-stained shirt and a mobile phone linked to the accused. Efforts are underway to apprehend other individuals involved in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)